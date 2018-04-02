Adakabre Frimpong Manso Is New General Manager For VIP Transport

Radio broadcaster, Ernest Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Adakabre, has been appointed General Manager of transport giant, VIP Jeoun Transport Company Limited.

The privately owned transport company was foundered a decade ago by indigenous Ghanaians.

The company currently has over 600 buses serving several routes within Ghana and other destinations across West Africa.

“Adakabre brings on board, strategy, technology and wealth creation as VIP spearheads rapid growth in its second decade of operation,” said a release from the company.

According to the release, Adakabre will also focus on passenger safety, driver welfare and discipline.

The experienced broadcaster currently hosts an afternoon radio program, Me Man Nti on Neat FM, an Accra-based local language radio station.