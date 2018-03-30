Hotels In Kwahu Cash In On Easter: Rooms Cost GHC600 To GHC3,500

The Kwahu mountains have become a place for holidaymakers in Ghana and even across the world over the years. Business's and sellers climb up here to make money every season on Easter.

One thing that can't be taken away is the issue of accommodation. As expected, hotels and guest houses are cashing in on this season as prices of rooms have seen an overwhelming increase.

Razzonline.com can authoritatively report that rooms that cost GHC60 a day are going for GHC600 with others costing as high as GH3,500 for three nights.

Explaining the situation to Razzonline.com's reporter, Grace Afumwaa, one manager at the Norbertco Royal Hotel in Bepong, who gave his name as Mr. Peter said, "the Hotel business is not that booming so, during this season, we have to make money to pay statutory bills and taxes".

He added that "If hotels don't make enough money during this period, it will be extremely difficult to pay our debts owed Internal Revenue, Ghana Tourist Board among others".