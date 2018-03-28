Pentecost International Worship Centre Sets Up Scholarship For Members

The Pentecost International Worship Centre, (PIWC) in Sunyani, has set up a scholarship scheme to support the education of needy members of the church.

The scheme is also to formalize and regularize the informal way of supporting the disadvantaged in the church.

The scholarship scheme “would further ensure reliable funds to assist the needy in the church as well as provide a sustainable way of sponsoring needy students of the church presently and in the foreseeable future”.

Explaining the criteria for selection of beneficiaries of the scheme to The Chronicle in Sunyani, the Resident Pastor of the PIWC-Sunyani, Pastor Clement Achim Gyimah, said the scheme shall operate via a screening system.

Pastor Achim Gyimah said a beneficiary must submit a scholarship application form designed by the scheme, and

go through an interview organized by the screening committee with parents or guardian, except for an adult applicant.

He explained that for adult applicants, further screening will be done in consultation with a family member after which the screening committee presents qualified applicants to the management board for approval.

Pastor Achim Gyimah said, a member who can access the fund must be proven to be needy, registered, baptized and an active member of a ministry in the church for at least twelve months. Further, beneficiaries must have proven academic excellence.

Pastor Achim Gyimah said at the Primary and JHS levels, applicants must have an average score of 70% while a minimum aggregate of 15 is required for BECE beneficiaries and aggregate 20 for SHS beneficiaries respectively.

According to Pastor Achim Gyimah, tertiary students' assessment will be based on their GPA) at least a second class lower) while students who fail to meet the scheme's standard would have their scholarship withdrawn. He added that apprentices may also express interest in the scheme.

The PIWC Pastor said sources of funding for the scheme would include bi-annual fundraising in January and June preferably and 10% of annual offering set aside for the scheme.

He said funds from individual church members who will serve as sponsors and other forms of fundraising that may be proposed by the scholarship committee in consultation with the board and accepted by the church. Pastor Achim Gyimah said 50% of the annual Guild Week revenue would be allocated to the scholarship committee.

The Application process

Applicants must pick forms from a ministry leader and referred to the Screening system for processing.

The committee then carries out a follow up on impact of the scheme on beneficiaries. Subsequently, terminal or semester reports must be submitted by the beneficiaries to the screening committee for future consideration. The management board would embark on counseling as and when needed as well as pay regular visits to institutions of beneficiaries for evaluation and assessment.

Applicants shall be active members of the PENSA in their various campuses. Where PENSA is not available, students should join a Scripture Union.