2017 Africa Investment Index Ranking: Ghana Moves Up Two Places

The latest Africa Investment Index 2018 (AII) has ranked Ghana high on the list of the most attractive economies for investments flowing into the continent.

Ghana has moved up two places to the 16th position showing progress compared to last year’s index where it ranked 18th on the list.

The Index, by Quantum Global’s independent research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab placed Morocco on top of the list based on its increasing solid economic growth, strategic geographic positioning, increased foreign direct investment, external debt levels, social capital factors and overall favourable business environment.

Prof. Mthuli Ncube, Managing Director, Quantum Global Research Lab said “In spite of the improvements to oil production and prices, African economies are turning their attention towards diversification to stimulate industrial development, and to attract investments in non-oil strategic sectors.

"Morocco has been consistent in attracting an inward flow of foreign capital, specifically in banking, tourism and energy sectors and through the development of industry.”

Top 10 and Bottom 10 countries

Rank

Top 10 (best to worst)

Bottom 10 (worst to best)

1

Morocco

Central African Republic

2

Egypt

Liberia

3

Algeria

Somalia

4

Botswana

Eritrea

5

Cote d'Ivoire

Equatorial Guinea

6

South Africa

Gambia, The

7

Ethiopia

Sierra Leone

8

Zambia

Guinea

9

Kenya

Sao Tome and Principe

10

Senegal

Zimbabwe

According to recent data by the Moroccan Exchange Control, Morocco attracted nearly $2.57 bn of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017, up from 12 percent compared to 2016.

The country is being recognised as one of the best-emerging markets for overseas investment. International investors are looking at wide range of sectors for investments including in areas such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, and ICT amongst others.

According to AII, the top five African investment destinations attracted an overall FDI of $12.8 bn in 2016.

Cote d'Ivoire ranks 5th while being the fastest growing economy in Africa and scores relatively well in liquidity and risk factors such as real interest rate, exchange rate risk and current account ratio.

The improved risk profile, combined with strong liquidity, business environment, demographics and the social capital record has rendered Algeria a rise to the 3rd position in the second edition.

Botswana, previously ranked as Africa’s top investment destination in the first edition, ranks 4th scoring well in risk factors as well as the business environment.

Prof. Ncube further said, “Continued FDI inflows will continue to drive the much-needed capital to develop Africa’s primary sectors to meet the demands of the continent’s rapidly growing middle-class, and into manufacturing sectors to create more jobs, enhance economic growth and support structural transformation.”

In terms of improvements in the ranking over the last 3 years, countries such as Swaziland, Angola, Rwanda, Chad, Comoros, Seychelles, South Sudan and Sierra Leone registered strong upward movements as shown in AII three-year rolling rankings.