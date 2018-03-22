38 Suspects Remanded In Ahwiaa Disturbances

A Kumasi circuit court on Wednesday remanded into police custody 38 persons arrested in connection with the violent disturbances at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East district.

Twelve other suspects who appeared before the court on the same offenses were however granted bail due to their ages.

Four of them who are said to be old, were granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000.00 with two sureties each, while the remaining eight who were juveniles were granted GH¢2,000.00 bail with two sureties each.

They are all to reappear before the court presided over by Mr John Ekow Mensah, on March 27, this year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okyere Darko, prosecuting, said 50 suspects were arrested during the violent disturbances at Ahwiaa on Monday, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

He said the suspects were among the gang groups who were carrying offensive weapons and caused harm and injuries to other persons.

Mr Solomon Oppong Twumasi, lead counsel for the suspects prayed for bail for the suspects, especially the elderly ones and the juveniles, some of whom were students writing their exams.