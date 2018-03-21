GHC2.4bn Approved For NHIS

Parliament yesterday approved GH¢2.375 billion (GH¢2.4 billion) for the running of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in the 2018 fiscal year by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Outstanding arrears of GH¢181.7 million for the 2017 has been adequately catered for in the 2018 formula approved by parliament yesterday with GH¢1.4 billion budgeted for 2018 claims.

There were strong protestations by Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who said aside the capping of the NHIA fund, the government has also committed a sizeable chunk of the amount approved to non-core insurance needs of Ghanaians with GH¢13.6 million being allocated for payment of nursing training allowances and GH¢164.8 million to the Ministry of Health to support its activities.

The minority chief whip explained that he had always been complaining even when his party was in power about some amount of the NHIS budget being appropriated to the Ministry of Health for some other activities apart from the parent budget that goes to the ministry.

The minority leader said that capping alone has deprived the scheme of a colossal amount of over GH¢400 million and that it will be very important for the NHIS funds not to be capped so that many more Ghanaians can benefit from free healthcare in the country.

A Deputy Minister of Health, Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai, for his part said that the NPP government must be applauded for coming to make the NHIS more functional again.

According to the deputy health minister, the previous NDC government left the scheme almost comatose with whopping arrears of GH¢1.2 billion being owed to service providers.

He said within one year of assuming office, the NPP government has been able to settle all the debts owed to service providers, remaining GH¢181.7 million which would also be settled this year.

Mr Aboagye-Gyedu stated that with the current crop of 'competent' managers appointed by this government, the scheme would see a major boost next year.

One major engagement of the scheme this year is to embark on nationwide information and communication technology (ICT) at the cost of GH¢52 million to help deal with the rising cost of claims and administration and also to eliminate fraud in the insurance system.

The NHIA will also complete 10 uncompleted district offices for effective decentralisation of the scheme and also commence the construction of five other new district offices at a total cost of GH¢25.2 million.

Other expenditures for 2018 are GH¢41 million for claims processing centres and e-claims; GH¢218.25 million for operational expenses of NHIA; GH¢25 million for claims data capturing; GH¢24.9 million for NHIS data integration; GH¢96.25 million for biometric ID cards and authentication system; GH¢15,6 million for archival system and document management; GH¢27.38 million for district health projects and MPs NHIS projects ; GH¢7 million for NHIS review and GH¢7.6 million for sensitisation, publicity and marketing.