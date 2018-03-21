Two Killed At Sawla By Unknown Gunmen

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that some unidentified gunmen have shot and killed one Kwesi Kuma, a businessman in Sawla in the Northern Region.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that one Dorcas, who came to the businessman’s room to watch television, was also shot in the process.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bole Hospital mortuary pending autopsy.

Reports said that the unidentified gunmen travelled to the house of the businessman on board a white pick-up after trailing him from Techiman where he sold his cows.

The Sawla District Police Commander, ASP K. O Boateng, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

He, however, appealed to residents to provide information to assist the police to arrest the perpetrators.

“The members of the public are our eyes and ears so they should provide us with information to arrest the perpetrators.”

From Eric Kombat, Sawla