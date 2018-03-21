Gov't Committed To Equitable Distribution Of Resources

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Energy, has reiterated government's commitment to ensure equitable and fair distribution of national resources for the benefit of all.

He said the creation of additional Districts and Municipalities was not only to bring governance to the doorsteps of the people, but also to bring adequate socio-economic infrastructure to improve the living conditions of the people.

The implementation of various social intervention programmes by the government was also to create opportunities for the people to change and improve on their present socio-economic situations.

Mr Aidoo, stated these at a victory party organised by the Afigya-Kwabre South constituency of the NPP for the newly elected polling station, electoral area executives, coordinators and constituency executives, at Bronkon, near Afrancho, in the Kwabre West district.

The finance and disciplinary committees, council of elders as well as patrons of the party in the constituency were also inaugurated at the ceremony.

Mr Aidoo, who is also the Member of Parliament for the area, said the creation of a new district for the constituency, would help speed up the development of the area.

He said some of the deplorable road networks in the area had been awarded on contract for rehabilitation while others were also in the process of being awarded.

Provision of street lights in the communities were also ongoing, while efforts were being made to get jobs for the youth.

The Deputy Minister said government was committed to improving the economy and called for unity among party members to support the government to successfully implement its development agenda.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, constituency chairman, called for stronger unity among party members at all levels.

He also urged members to be disciplined and follow laid down procedures and process to resolve grievances among themselves.

GNA

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA