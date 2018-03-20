HOT AUDIO: Kpandai SHS students battle with snakes after rainstorm

Some students of the Kpandai Senior High School in the Northern Region are now putting up with snakes.

The students are having being for forced to co-habit with the snakes after a heavy rainstorm ripped off parts of school’s roofing and destroyed their dormitory block.

They have therefore been forced to seek shelter in the open compound, a situation they say exposes them to reptiles such as snakes at night.

Adom News’ Illiasu Rauf who visited the school reported that a greater portion of the dormitory has been broken by the heavy downpour.

Some of the students who spoke to Adom News said, the current situation has forced school authorities to convert classrooms into dormitories, causing congestion in the process.

The students describe how three students are forced to sleep on one bed, an arrangement they fear could lead to an outbreak of diseases.

Others say due to the heat in the dormitories at night, they are forced to sleep outside where they risk bites from snakes and other reptiles.

They are therefore appealing to government and NGOs to come to their aid as soon as possible.

Efforts by Adom News to speak to the District Chief Executive of the area, Emmanuel Kofi Tatabilata on the issue has not been successful.

Source: Adom News/Illiasu Abdul Rauf