UBA’s Abiola Bawuah Wins Most Outstanding Female In Banking

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc's Regional CEO for West Africa 1, Mrs Abiola Bawuah, has been named the “Most Outstanding Female in Banking” by the Business Executive at the just ended 4th Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards at the La-Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

This brings to a total of eight awards that Mrs. Bawuah has been bestowed with in recent times. The Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards identifies exemplary conduct, performance and achievement by women in specified sectors of public governance, professional and business activities or in their contributions to the well-being of society.

Mrs. Bawuah who expressed appreciation over the award was full of praise for her team, which according to her, has put in a lot of hard work in the past two years, thus bringing the brand and its leadership great recognition and good appeal.

She said, “We have been awarded in several categories and from several organisations and personally, this makes it eight since April last year. All that we have collectively worked towards over the past few years is to consolidate our brand appeal and positioning on the market.”

She added that “It is opportune to say that we have crafted products in the digital banking space that addresses the everyday challenges of the corporate and individual customer. Very soon, we will be outdooring our enhanced and human centred Mobile Banking App which is competitive and perhaps superior. We shall continue to co-create with our customers to ensure we grow together.”

Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, who was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of UBA Ghana since 2014 was recently elevated as the bank's Regional CEO for West Africa 1.

As MD/CEO, her impact was quite evident as together with her team, she recorded impressive performance in the bank's activities.

In 2016, UBA Ghana Limited announced its unaudited financial results, showing a remarkable 134 percent growth year-on-year in profit before tax, the Bank also recorded significant positive performances in other headline numbers, with a 114 percent growth in Gross Earnings, and 68 percent growth in Customer Deposits.

This resulted in the bank being adjudged the “Best Bank – Product Innovation and Services” and first runner-up for the Best Financial Performance at the 2017 Ghana Banking Awards (GBA).

Mrs. Bawuah is presently the Regional CEO for six West African countries overseeing businesses in Ghana, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cote D'Ivoire, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The Feminine Awards scheme is also aimed at identifying and publicising role models whose accomplishments encourage and inspire women in general across the country.