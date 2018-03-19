We Trust Ghana’s Security

THE LEBANESE Ambassador to Ghana, Ali Kazan, has expressed much confidence in Ghana's security system.

He called on both foreign nationals and the citizenry to offer their support fighting the threat against peace and stability in the country, since a security situation is best addressed when society contributes its quota.

Mr Karzan made the remarks when he joined Labanese residents in Ghana to hold a memorial service for the late Alhaji Saffeidin Ahmed – the 54-year-old Lebanese cashier who was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Tema.

The envoy further expressed Lebanon's support to Ghana in fighting crimes in the country.

“We have faith in the economy and proud of it. All of us know that security and economy are related since one cannot flourish without the other.

“We are proud of seeing Ghanaian soldiers doing their best and serving side-by-side with Lebanese soldiers in preserving peace in South Lebanon,” he underscored.

He sympathized with the family and friends of the deceased who had resided and transacted business in Ghana for over 20 years.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamansu, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, urged the police to be firm and strong in dealing with security matters.

He suggested that the police should open up to the people in order to gather intelligence.

The MP, who was former Greater Accra Regional Minister, asked the police to assure informant of their safety and protection of their identities in providing relevant information.

Hundreds of Lebanese, Indians and other foreign nationals attended the solemn memorial service for Alhaji Saffeidine. Friends, sympathizers and business associates were not left out of the service which was held at the premises of the company where Saffeidine worked.

The mortal remains of the deceased, who left behind a wife and three children, were flown to his family in Lebanon and has since been buried, according to Islamic rites.

The armed robbers killed the cashier, who was shareholder of Delta Agro Limited in a robbery incident after he had withdrawn an amount of GH₵200,000 from a bank.