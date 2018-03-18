Kumawuhemaa And Her Cabal Of Malevolent Evildoers Have Crossed The Rubicon

God is understood by all empirical observations to be an extremely patient Father who is slow to punish human beings for our wrongdoings. He desires more in the repentance of the sinner than quickening to punish them. However, there is so far that He accommodate after repeatedly warning and bearing with the repeated sinner.

Kumawuhemaa Nana Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah, Dr Yaw Sarfo, the alleged Kumawuhene Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua and Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, have pushed God to the elasticity point to prove God wrong in their quest to have their own way in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. From all indications, God has appointed a person after His own heart in the person of Mr John Kwasi Oduro, the people’s accepted famous and popular Kumawuhene Barima Tweneboa Kodua V, to be the paramount chief of Kumawu traditional area.

However, Serwaah Amponsah and her clique of cheats including Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Dr Yaw Sarfo and supported by the dubious and corrupt Asanteman Council have decided not to let God’s purpose for Kumawuman come to pass. They have resorted to all means available to them as they deem necessary and effective to thwart God’s resolute purpose in favour of his anointed one. They had tried spiritual means to eliminate him from the land of the living by burying live animals and coffins containing his pictures in the cemetery.

Serwaah Amponsah has visited any supposedly powerful fetish both in Ghana and outside Ghana that she hears of as being capable and able to kill the God’s chosen one but all to no avail.

They have induced court judges with money to twist the cases pending against the enstoolment of Dr Yaw Sarfo as Kumawuhene due to the associated committed crimes and breaches of the Chieftaincy Act 759, Criminal Code (Act29) and other conventions as well as Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrogating to himself traditional powers of which he has no mandate.

They tried to eliminate him physically after the failure of their spiritual attempts as could be ascertained from their plotted armed police assault on him and his cortege during the funeral of the late Kumawu Akyempimhene Nana Okyere Krapa Yiadom II at Kumawu-Bodomase.

All these haven’t failed to materialise according to their wish, they have gone back to consult their purported powerful lesser gods (fetishism) again. They have decided not to kill only him but also, Rockson Adofo, the person constantly fighting for the truth by exposing them and their evil machinations.

This is where they have crossed the Rubicon where God’s wrath will descend upon them like a ton of concrete to wipe them off the surface of the earth. What they went to do under the darkness of the night has been revealed by God in the light of the day. Here is where it is said God reveals to redeem.

I shall request of everyone who believes in the truth and wish corruption to be stopped in Ghana, to help us in prayers. You should pray that God should rekindle his anger against Kumawuhemaa Abenaa Serwaah Amponsah and her accomplices and to prove to them that He is God and when He speaks, no person born of a woman can reverse utterance or wish

Let us all pray that all the curses in the bible as proclaimed by God through his trusted prophets and King David and King Solomon should forever become the portion of Kumawuhemaa and her accomplices seeking to make God a liar. Their lesser gods or the fetish shrines they have visited and keep visiting are not more powerful than God so let us pray to God to let thunderbolt strike them and the fetishes in broad daylight when it is not raining, or He should let fire consume them to prove that He is God who is mightier than any creation by him.

I want the public readers and the men and women of God of whom I am soliciting prayers to deal Serwaah Amponsah and her league of accomplices a deadly blow to note the following quotations which in addition to the bible are my sources of inspirations.

The former and most popular British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill once said, “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty” Subsequently, the latest evil plan.by Serwaah Amponsah to cause my death and that of Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and some of his ardent supporters has given me the opportunity to hold the bull by the horn. I have divulged her secret plan and at the same time appealed for prayers not only to counter her plot but to reverse the consequences of her actions to her and her accomplices. The death they have planned for us will revert to them and on to their third generation.

I believe the fight is not over until it is over and when the going gets tough, the tough get going. A quitter does not win and a winner does not quit hence, with the support of God, the fight will continue to culminate in her defeat which will be either incurable illness or death as she has wished for me and all those striving for the truth to be established in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. The battle is the Lord’s. She should understand that she is fighting God but not those of us seeking for the truth and justice to prevail in the case to the joy of Kumawuman people.

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia once said, “Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph”. Why should I keep mute knowing that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Kumawuhemaa and Dr Yaw Sarfo and the Asanteman Council are committing crimes with impunity? Do their actions not amount to corruption that has the potential to cost many a Kumawuman subject their welfare? Why should we allow them to rewrite the history of Kumawuman to satisfy their insatiable greed and capriciousness? It hurts the person being told the gospel truth but in the end it brings comfort. I call on the saints not to deny us support in fighting for the truth to be established despite the insane political support being offered the culprits.

God’s revelation will thwart any political assurances the NPP is giving to them. If those NPP politicians do not withdraw their support, God has made a revelation on Wednesday, 31 January 2018 about the political tsunami He will cause in the country should NPP meddle needlessly in the Kumawu chieftaincy case in favour of the obviously guilty party. I keep repeating this and when the day comes should they not refrain from their deplorable and corrupt behaviour, they should not blame God but themselves.

Going further, a Protestant priest Martin Niemöller, an avid foe of Adolf Hitler said, “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Socialist.

Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—

Because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”

Now, Serwaah Amponsah and his accomplices have come for Barima Tweneboa Kodua V and Rockson Adofo as well as Dr Kwabena Duffour and a few others, what all the rest of Kumawuman doing? I know God is on our side and the battle is the Lord’s. However, I expect you to rise in solidarity with us through prayers and possibly organised peaceful protests. God has already won the battle but He expects us to take a walk of faith to demonstrate to the world that He is in control. If you do not solidarize with us, when it is your turn, there will be no one around to help you as said by Martin Niemöller.

Finally, Mark Twain says, “In the beginning of a change the patriot is a scarce man, and brave, and hated and scorned. When his cause succeeds, the timid join him, for then it costs nothing to be a patriot.” Don’t be a scarce patriot. Identify yourself as a patriot right from the very beginning.

The battle is the Lord’s. I shall advise any judge approached by the mentioned corrupt persons to be influenced with bribe to twist justice in their favour to be very careful or else, they are equally bound to suffer the looming wrath of God.

Once more, all the curses in the bible should be the generational portion of all those assisting Serwaah Amponsah and his fetish priests to harm any of the innocent persons fighting for the truth to be established in the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute. Amen and Amen!

Rockson Adofo