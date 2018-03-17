Kwaebibirim Assembly To Focus On IGF For Development

Mr Seth Antwi Bosiako, the Municipal Chief Executive of the newly elevated Kwaebibirem Municipal Assembly, has said it is the intention of the assembly to depend solely on it's Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for development of the municipality.

In this regard, he said, the District Assemblies Common Fund, District Development Facility and other statutory financial releases would be supplementary to the IGF.

Mr Bosiako, spelling out the municipal assembly vision at its inauguration, said that was the only way for the assembly 'to buy into the president's vision of achieving Ghana beyond aid''

He said last year, the assembly budgeted for GHC 848,284.00 IGF and later reviewed it upwards and realized GHC 980,783.34 which far exceeds the reviewed target.

'This is a clear indication that we can live up to the task especially when we have to justify the confidence the President has reposed on us'.

Mr Bosiako said the new status of the assembly as a municipality further strengthens the assembly with renewed vigour to carry through the challenge of local governance today.

Inaugurating the municipal assembly, the Deputy Information Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah congratulated the assembly members and technocrats for its achievements so far and urged them to work even harder to hasten the municipality's development,

He urged metropolitan, municipality and district assemblies to work towards poverty alleviation, guard against wastage of resources, especially finance and improve sanitation in particular and the environment in general.

The Deputy Minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi, said government was offering a new approach of doing things to drive the agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all.

The agenda, he said, would certainly be fulfilled if the government brought governance to the doorsteps of the people.

GNA