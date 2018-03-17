30 Members Sworn In At New Juaben North

Thirty members of newly created New Juaben North Municipal Assembly were sworn into office after the inauguration of the Assembly at Efiduase near Koforidua.

The members consist of 20 elected assembly members, nine government appointees and the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by many people who could not hold their joy for the historic event.

Nana Adjei Boateng, the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and MP for New Juaben North, said government will make resources available to ensure that the new municipality starts its work immediately.

He called on the chiefs and people of the area to support the staff of the new municipality to ensure accelerated development in the area.

Nana Adjei Boateng appealed to the chiefs in the area to allocate land for the construction of an administrative block to house the newly created municipality.

Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, who read the President's speech, said the flagship projects and initiatives would succeed if the assemblies play their expected roles.

He said with the creation of the new assembly, a huge responsibility is now on their shoulders.

GNA