Ghana Energy Awards Delegation Visits Energy Minister

Dr Kwame Ampofo, Chairman of the Awards Panel of the maiden Ghana Energy Awards, has lauded Mr Boakye Agyarko, the Minister for Energy, for the Ministry's immense support during the awards last year.

He said that the recipients of the awards greatly appreciate the effort and regarded them in high esteem adding that continued support and collaborations with the Ministry would be quite substantive in subsequent events.

Speaking at a meeting with the Minister, Mr Henry Teinor, Chief Executive and Organiser of the Ghana Energy Awards, also commended him for his efforts in addressing the load shedding in the power sector.

Mr Agyarko said a lot of work has been done to make energy affordable for consumers.

He said energy can only be affordable when prices are reduced and this can be done when the cost of power generation is reduced and there are improved transmission losses.

The Minister said there would be a demand-supply management, as it is only when the supply exceeds demand that the consumer can get a different level of price equilibrium.

Mr Agyarko said 'achieving all these is dependent on how the private sector participants in the energy sector are motivated. This is so, because government is just a policy maker, however, the execution and the implementation of these policies that is done by the private sector.'

He said when policies are made, the ones who execute them are the actual change-makers and the ones who make the difference; consequently, they must be encouraged.

As a Ministry, he said, it is their passion to continually ensure that sensible and practical policies devoid of conflicts are made, so that during execution, they can be implemented soundly.

'If we can combine the interest of the two and not serving our own interests, our efforts would benefit country and it is going to require the cooperation of all of us to make it happen,' Mr Agyarko said.

Mr Agyarko said he would continue to count on the GEA team in their educational efforts, stripping the sector of corruption and being bold enough to say no to things that will curtail the growth and improvement of the energy sector.

He said the Ministry would continue to support the Ghana Energy Awards adding that he would nominate a focal team as the Ministry's representatives to be directly involved in the organisation of the event.

Mr Nicholas Frimpong-Manso, CEO of CH-Business Consulting and a Co-organizer, said a round table meeting between the Minister and the awardees is one of the outlined activities intended to take place between now and the next event.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, Head of the World Miracle Outreach, at the end of the engagement, prayed for the Minister calling for diving grace on his undertakings.

He also prayed God for the strength of will, with which the Minister can achieve all that he has sought to do for the Ministry and the nation.