Mediclinic Holds Free Medical Screening

Mr Rashid Batong, General Manager of Mediclinic, has called on Ghanaians to seek early medical attention when ill from qualified medical practitioners to be diagnosed.

He noted that diseases detected early enough could be treated in no time and also at less cost if diagnosed early.

Mr Batong made the call when the clinic held free medical screening for the people of Madina and its environs, in Accra.

Some of the diseases screened include malaria, typhoid fever and hepatitis 'B'.

He said it was the policy of the clinic to support the community in which it operated.

Mr Batong said 'As human we should also make our visit to the health facilities a routine every year to check our health status, adding that, we should not wait till we are sick before we rush to the hospital.''

He urged Ghanaians to also refrain from self-medication, which he said, was 'eating into the fabric of the society'.

'If you are sick, report to the qualified health facility. Do not go and hide somewhere and take medicines you do not know their implications', Mr Batong said, adding that, the Clinic would continue to provide quality health care at all times.