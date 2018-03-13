‘Only NPP Can Develop Ghana’ - NPP Secretary

CHARLES Bissue, the Western Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is seeking re-election has indicated that, for Ghana to progress, it will take only the NPP administration to do it .

Mr. Bissue, also a Presidential Staffer in charge of Special Duties said “Ghana needs the New Patriotic Party to rule for a long time so that there will be accelerated development,” adding that “the track record of the party in the area of rapid development is there for all to see.”

He said he was contesting as the regional secretary once again because he wants to help to ensure that the region becomes “an NPP region.”

“If you look at the Western Region, about 63% Ghana's resources are coming from there which translates into some 57% of Ghana's GDP. If Ghana were to have a federal state of governance of some sort, we could have been the richest in the country.”

He said Ghana is currently in the capable hands of President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Alhaji Bawumia and the NPP government was harnessing the resources to develop the country for the benefit of everybody.

He said the government's agenda of job creation and the creation of an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive is on course, saying “very soon, Ghanaians are going to enjoy the benefits of the sound policies the Akufo-Addo government has put in place since assuming office.”

Mr. Bissue said he is contesting again because “there is a lot of work to be done for the NPP at the grassroots,” saying “we want the ordinary Ghanaian to understand the policies of the government and how everybody can stand to benefit.”

“After my Ahanta West contest in 2010, I did some research and realized that the base of the party needed to be strengthened, so in 2013, I decided not to go for the Parliamentary seat again but rather work for the party and get the people to understand why Nana Akufo-Addo should lead Ghana and make it a better country.”

He said “when I became the regional secretary, we were having eight out of 26 seats in parliament but we worked harder and now we have 16 seats. Our task now is to turn the Western Region from being a swing region into one of the party's strongholds.”