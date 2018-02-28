Kenyan Drug Trafficker For Court

A 26 year-old Kenyan woman, Ms Ivy Mugure Daniel, has been arraigned before an Accra High Court for allegedly trafficking in substances suspected to be narcotics drugs into the country.

Ms Daniel who is currently in prison custody pending trial, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) on January 9, 2018 at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) whilst undergoing arrival formalities.

A statement issued by the NACOB Communications and Media Relations Unit and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday said NACOB officers detailed at the Airport accosted Ms. Daniel on arrival at KIA on board Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 921.

The statement said the NACOB Officials having suspicions about the suspect conducted a search into the checked-in luggage of the accused.

The statement said during the search a big parcel wrapped with a black polythene material containing an off-white powdery substance weighing 3kg was found.

A test conducted by the Ghana Standards Authority on the substance proved positive to a mixture of cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of $90,000.00.

The suspect admitted the offence and claimed ownership of the luggage but explained that one Benson her boyfriend in Kenya gave her the travelling bag to pack her things, and told her he would meet her in Ghana to collect the bag.