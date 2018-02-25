Law School Brouhaha: Afenyo-Markin Condemns SRC, Media Over IEB Attacks

Legislator, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has condemned attacks on the Independent Exams Body (IEB) of the General Legal Council (GLC) by the Student Representative Council and the media, following the failure of over 80% of the candidates.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu constituency of the Central Region believes, it is the duty of the individual students to petition the exams board and not the SRC.

“…I don’t know who advised the SRC to do that because it is wrong,” he said.

“…when you write an exam, and the result does not go in your favor, you petition, it is not another body that will exercise that right for you,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

His comments come after the leadership of the SRC of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) submitted a petition to the General Legal Council and copied Parliament, demanding a remark of the papers by a different body. The SRC further demanded that the IEB should be scrapped.

Read: Scrap Independence Examination Board - Law students

Some of the law students who spoke to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba Wednesday expressed worry especially because, the membership of the IEB according to them, is anonymous; a situation they believe compromises its integrity.

In a statement issued Friday night, the SRC President, Sammy Gyamfi said the Council is acting on the concerns of students.

The statement read in part: “The GLC has agreed that the concerns raised in our petition are weighty…the petition has therefore been referred to a committee to give us a hearing to substantiate our claims and justify the reliefs”, Mr. Gyamfi said in the statement.

He subsequently called on the aggrieved students to “contact the SRC as soon as possible”.

Watch: Re-mark scripts, scrap Exams Board - Law students demand

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com| Oswald K Azumah| Twitter: Oswald K. Azumah @THESaintOswald