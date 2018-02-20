KNUST Ranked as 2017 Most Influential Tertiary Institution on Social Media

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has emerged as the 2017 Most influential Tertiary Intuition in Ghana on Social Media after beating 3 times frontrunner University of Ghana in the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings spearheaded by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH.

KNUST which has 116,676 followers across Twitter and Facebook also recorded over 7000 new followers across same platforms with Valley View University gaining the highest number of new followers totaling 42,338 in 2017.

New Entrants on the annual rankng include: University of Education, Winneba, Ashesi University College, Pentecost University College and Marshalls University College.

Full report on the 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings is available on www.smrankings.org

Below are the 2017 Top 10 Most Influential Tertiary Institutions on Social Media:

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology University of Ghana Kings University College Valley View University University of Cape Coast Accra Institute of Technology University of Education, Winneba Ashesi University College Pentecost University College Marshalls University College

Other tertiary institutions who deserve commendation for their works on social media include: Lancaster University College Ghana, University of Development Studies and Webster University Ghana and are potential institutions to make the ranking in subsequent editions.

The ranking which is based on the GSMR Score was analysed from their Social Media followings, Growth Difference, Engagements, Post Reaches and Mentions.

The 2017 Ghana Social Media Rankings was conducted by Avance Media, CliQAfrica, eazzysocial and Dream Ambassadors Foundation GH in partnership Pearl Richards Foundation.