Meet Emmanuel Tabiri: The New Chapter Secretary For NPP-PA

Emmanuel has always loved to draw. It was not until his dad Joseph and uncles Paul and Barth introduced him to commercial art/advertising/marketing that he knew he wanted to make this my career.

He studied Communication Design at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, USA. In addition to his studies, Kutztown University provided him with many opportunities to practice his craft while he was still a student. he worked as a Student Graphic Designer/Webmaster in the Information Technology Department of the university.

As part of the team responsible for the management of the University’s website, his responsibilities included the creation and execution of templates, and troubleshooting and maintenance of the website.

He also worked as the Information Architect for the International Students Association at the university. He directed the development of web solutions, and he was responsible for creating intuitive information hierarchies and effective user interfaces for the association's web sites and information systems.

His professional experience includes years experience working as a Graphic Designer, Email Coder, Interactive Designer, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Expert, Information Architect and User Experience (UX/UI) Designer/Developer. Sometime in 2013, his commitment in politics got serious, so he emerged himself in fully into politics.

Most recently he’s taken on contracts with larger companies. He is a hard-working individual today with a wife and three children, who fully enjoys the work he does. In his spare time, He enjoy keeping myself abreast of new emerging technologies and changes in the field. He relies on his family to tear him away from work every once in awhile and remind me that there are other things I enjoy doing.