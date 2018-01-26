Because You Chose Riches Instead Of Good Name

Good name is always better than riches. This is a first-rate counsel you can unstintingly proffer to your subordinates, partners, children, friends and yourself. The footprints that never wash out from the hearts of people are never about your stockpile riches; it is your name, your good name.

The future of every family, society, and nation lies within this proverb. You can easily bet your last coin on this; those whose hearts and minds are focused on riches instead of good name, do great harm to themselves and their generations.

We are called “shitholes” because our forefathers, our leaders chose riches instead of good name; and here we are, though blessed with resources, but yet, the poorest in the world. All hope is not lost; if today’s generation will choose good name instead of riches; tomorrow’s generation will never hear the word “shitholes”.

Riches perishes, but good name remains. Good name comes with contentment, but riches surrounds you with unsatisfying pleasures. Good name showers favor and blessing on you, which extends to your generations, but riches clouds your mind with wickedness.

Good name creates opportunities for you and others, but riches blocks every good intention. Good name comes with peace, joy exceedingly, but sorrow and shame brighten the face of riches. It is through good name that nations develop; family survived, poverty banished, peace sustained and love secured.

You carried away all the information needed for the survival of the company. You never trained your subordinates because you feared they would compete with you and your source of riches would be challenged. Here you are, bedridden, struck with stroke, due to excessive worrying. You never thought such a day like this would pounce on you. You spent all the riches on your health, but no improvement. You forgot the saying of the Author of life, “A man’s life does not consist in the abundance of his possessions.” You see, riches has disappointed you! Good name would have given you health and peace. Here you are, with no one to care for you, because you chose riches instead of good name.

You lifted others from grass to glory. You never cared about yourself; you thought of others. You rejoiced to see lives improved. Your focus was on respecting others, transparency, accountability and love. No wonder people who worked for you were willing to lay down their lives for you. You chose good name. It wasn’t easy, but you made it. Today, you are no more, but yet, your children are reaping the good life you had on earth. Many had named their children after you.

Today, your name inspires others to live selflessly. You didn’t have all the riches, yet, you enjoyed the blessings associated with good name. You were a witness to the words of Albert Schweitzer, “Life becomes harder for us when we live for others, but it also becomes richer and happier.” You will always be in the heart of others, because you chose good name instead of riches.

“This is none of my business, after all, this company is not mine.” This became your national anthem. You stole the company’s money and time. Your wickedness and desperate desire for riches collapsed the company. Today, many have become homeless and jobless because of your devilish act. Your name is a disgusting odor to your own family. The mention of your name is now a curse. You would no more be remembered. Where are all the riches you accumulated? They are now ruined and dust. You threw away the advice of the richest man who ever lived on earth, “A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be esteemed is better than silver or gold.” Your legacy is a shame and you shall be remembered no more, all because you chose riches instead of good name.

You wickedly constructed the building and the roads with weak materials. Your focus was on the money than good name. For your information, that building had collapsed, killing several people. That poor road had claimed several lives. Some children became orphans, wives widowed, and parents childless, because of your selfishness and greed. Countless were the curses heaped upon your head. Where were those riches you garnered? You see, none brought your peace, joy and comfort. You forget the wise counsel, “It’s not what you have in your pocket that makes you thankful, but what you have in your heart.” You destroyed opportunities for your children and family. You are now a disgrace and you shall be forgotten, because you chose riches instead of good name.

You sought for your own pleasure. You spent all stolen money on women and drinks. You broke your own marriage vows. You were a shame to your own children. Your wife remarried a noble man, who took your children as his and gave them better future. You misused your stolen riches which finally led you to your death and today, you are forgotten. You forgot the word of the Master, “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?” Your children now celebrate this noble man as their father, because he chose good name instead of riches.

They chose you to be their leader because they believed in you. They trusted you, they had faith in you that you would come to improve their lives, but you saw them as “fools”. Your riches was more important to you than your name. You forgot that service to mankind is service to God. You forgot that true happiness comes when others become happy. You used them for your gain. You used that opportunity they gave you to enrich yourself. You forgot that no condition is permanent and that money does not solve all problems. Here you are, a better person has taken your place. His name is now on the lips of your own family members, showering praises upon praises on him each blessed day.

You see, you have money but you cannot stand the insult and curses poured on you each day. You have blocked the chances of people in your family. Your children have become a laughing stock. Your name is now dragged in the mud. People now spit on you, on your images. What a shame! Who cause that? You did that to yourself, because you chose riches instead of good name.

Good name has always been better than riches and will always be better than riches. Today, I implore you, it is a lie to think riches will solve all your problems, choose good name. It is a lie that riches will cloth you with peace and comfort, choose good name. It is a lie that riches will grant you a good legacy, choose good name. It is a lie that riches will grant you your dream desires, choose good name. You’ll reach your full potential because you have chosen to choose good name instead of riches.

Jeffery Amo-Asare

Prov 22:1 22 NIV