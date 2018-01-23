Koku Anyidoho Prescribes Walewale Herbs For Bawumia

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Koku Anyidoho says government’s decision to seek medical treatment for the second gentleman of the land, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia overseas is ‘unreasonable’.

He said the Vice-president would have been healed from any form of ailment faster in his hometown than where he was jetted to.

His comment comes after Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid allegedly explained that government decision to jet Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the United Kingdom was to keep him away from visitors who may disturb his rest and recuperation period.

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia left Ghana for the United Kingdom on Friday night on medical leave after the Presidency indicated that he had been taken ill earlier in the day and was undergoing medical checks.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Koku Anyidoho after rubbishing the Information Minister’s reason for Dr. Bawumia’s overseas health treatment – noted that, herbs from the vice-president’s hometown would have be the quickest medication for his illness.

“There are so many quiet places in Ghana to have housed the vice president from the distraction the minister was talking about from his village folks. If it’s only about rest, then the man can rest here in Ghana”, he said.

“Since his [Dr. Bawumia’s] childhood, did the minister know what medicine was used to bath him by the people of Walewale? So if any unfortunate thing happens to him [Dr. Bawumia], what will the government tell the people of Walewale?” he questioned.