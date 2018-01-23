Sexy Headmaster In Leaked Sex Video To Return To Post

Robert Sepey, Eduman-headmaster

The headmaster of the Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School in the Central Region who absconded after being exposed in a leaked sex tape has been asked to return to post.

This has been become necessary to enable the education directorate in the area to resolve the issue surrounding the sex tape and get a proper structure in place to run the school.

Robert Sepey went into hiding after a sex tape emerged involving him and a 17-year-old student.

The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District Education Directorate has since directed the Circuit Supervisor of Education to take over the Breman Edumanu D/A Basic School following the sex tape incident.

The Circuit Supervisor Mr. Acquah Arhin has therefore sent message to Mr. Sepey to report to the school for the issue to be trashed out instead of abandoning his post as the headmaster of the school.

The District Police Command, the chiefs and people of the town are currently on the heels of Mr. Sepey over the alleged sex tape.

The chiefs of the town, Nana Asare Bediako, in an interview with Onua News confirmed incident said the police are now in search of the headmaster.

The District Chief Executive, Isaac Odoom, when contacted, claimed the issue had not come to his attention.

The video, which has since gone viral, has sparked outrage among the people of Breman Edumanu, near Breman Awhiam.

Ironically, the headmaster is believed to have recorded the sex bout himself.