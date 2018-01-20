Attackers Of Abronye Yet To Be Arrested

The Police has not yet made any arrest regarding the attack of Mr. Kwame Baffoe, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday at Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin District of Brong-Ahafo.

The Atebubu-Amantin District Police Command is however doing its best to conduct investigation into the matter to arrest the culprits as it is a criminal case and the Police have the right to investigate any criminal affair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kwame Tachie-Poku, the Regional Police Commander who told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview about the incidence in Sunyani said Mr Baffoe, popularly known as 'Abronye DC', was attacked by some alleged NPP members at the official residence of the Atebubu-Amantin District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Edward Owusu.

He said Mr Baffoe had met Constituency Party Executives to ask for their support in the upcoming regional level election of the Party.

According to reports, he was attacked with metal bars, resulting to a fracture on his left arm and was thus rushed to the St. Luke's Clinic at Kasei on the Atebubu-Ejura road but was referred to the St. John of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North District for further treatment.

DCOP Tachie-Poku said the Police has not yet taken the statement of Mr Baffoe because he denied him and two other Police officers audience when they went to the Hospital on Sunday to take his statement to assist Police investigations into the matter.

In the Police's effort to take his statement, a Detective Sergeant from the regional Criminal Investigations Department also went to the Hospital on Monday morning but was informed that Baffoe had been discharged, he added.