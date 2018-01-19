Prestea Chief Donates Four Thousand Customized Exercise Books To Twelve Deprived Basic Schools.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV presenting exercise books to school children

The Divisional Chief of Prestea-Himan Traditional Area, Nana Nteboah Prah IV has donated four thousand customized exercise books to twelve deprived basic schools in Prestea.

Speaking to Prestea Communicators for Development (PCD) today at Himan Palace, the revered Chief, Nana Nteboah Prah IV said “I donated four thousand customized exercise books as part of my own effort to help deprived students in my area”.

“Over twelve schools are benefiting, and this is important for me, ensuring that every child feels comfortable studying in school”.

“I planned organising a party for students during the Christmas, but due to busy schedules, I decided to choose this time.

This donation is going to the children directly, and am very happy about that”.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV added that, “there are adinkra cultural symbols at the back of the books which is to help instil our Ghanaian cultural heritage to these kids, so that they grow to understand their background and love Ghanaian culture”.

“Already, I have provided fifteen students full scholarships who are currently studying at Prestea Senior High Technical School. Some are in SHS 2, others are in SHS 3”, he added.

“I am also building a new school classroom for Himan DA Basic School, and the project is currently ongoing” the Chief stated further.

The schools benefiting from the exercise books are: Himan Methodist Primary School, Himan D/A Basic School, Himan Methodist JHS, Fredcom Int. School, Apostolic Preparatory School, Himan Integration School, Broni Nkwanta D/A Basic School, Subri D/A Basic School, Nipa Hiamoa D/A Basic School, Pewodie D/A Basic School, Tumantu D/A Basic School, and Subri Nkwanta DA Basic School.

Each school was represented by a teacher and some students who all came one after the other to receive their presentations from Nana Nteboah Prah IV.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV also stated that, “I am putting measures in place to ensure some deprived school children will be registered free on the National Health Insurance Scheme, so as to ensure the health of our children here”.

A teacher from Himan Methododist Primary School spoke to Prestea Communicators for Development. Mrs. Agnes Ocran said “we thank Nana Nteboah Prah IV so much for the concern and love, and assured him that the teachers will ensure the books are shared to the students as stated, and put into good use to enhance effective learning in the schools”.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV further hinted that, there are several other initiatives he is putting in place to ensure that education improves in Prestea and its surroundings.

The cost of the exercise books is about four thousand three hundred Ghana cedis.

