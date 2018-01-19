Fulani Herdsmen Demand Compensation

The leadership of the Fulani Community in Ghana has called for compensation for some of their compatriots who they claim have lost more than 1500 cattle.

The group has estimated the cattle which were caught in the line of fire since December last year to be about GH¢6 million.

Sheikh Osuman Bari made the claim on behalf of the group at a press conference in Accra, Friday.

He called on President Akufo-Addo to halt, with immediate effect what he described as ongoing hostilities against the ethnic group.

The security task force dubbed Operation Cow-leg team has been tasked to flush out nomadic herdsmen in Agogo in the Brong Ahafo Region and other farming communities.

But there was fresh trouble in Agogo after two soldiers and a police officer were allegedly shot two weeks ago by the herdsmen.

The residents have in the past asked for soldiers to be used in pushing out the nomadic herdsmen because the police lack the weapons and training to address the crisis.

But the presence of the soldiers who are part of a police taskforce did not deter nomads until last week when they were flushed out.

In reaction, Sheikh Bari said they are reliably informed that some assailants from surrounding communities have exploited the chaotic situation created as a result of the joint military action.

“The operations also saw some Fulanis being attacked killing some of them in the process while their properties were looted mercilessly,” he alleged.

Mr Bari said he has heard allegations of herdsmen deliberately leading their cattle to graze on people's farms but challenged those making such claims to produce evidence.

In a related development, the Ghana National Association of Cattle Farmers has condemned the shoot-to-kill approach adopted by the security operatives tasked to deal with the herdsmen menace.

Suggesting ways to deal with the issue, they say the state should take custody of straying cattle of recalcitrant members.

According to them, it is time the state develops more fodder banks and grazing centres for their numerous members.

