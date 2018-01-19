CYA to petition Akufo-Addo on the passage of RTI bill

A group calling itself, Coalition Youth Activist (CYA) to petition President Akufo-Addo on the passage of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill to ensure free flow of information.

About RTI

The right to information is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution, and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.

The Bill as it has been drafted, is to lend much credence to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that “All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society”.

The Right to Information Bill was first drafted in 1999 under the former President, Jerry John Rawlings. Various advocacy groups emerged to press for the immediate passing of the bill into law in 2002. The draft bill was reviewed in 2003, 2005 and 2007.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in its 2008 and 2012 election manifestos promised to ensure the Bill is passed. In 2010, the Bill was presented to Parliament for consideration.

In 2011, the government signed unto the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Initiative with a commitment to pass the Bill. In November 2013, the Bill was formally laid before parliament.

Former Deputy Attorney General, Dominic Ayine in 2015, moved the Bill for second reading in Parliament. In October 2016, the Bill was withdrawn and replaced with a new one which was immediately laid.

Following the dissolution of the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the swearing-in of a new Parliament in January 2017, the Bill is no longer in Parliament.

It must be reintroduced to the House by the new government before work commences on it again.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 18, 2018 and copied to GhanaWeb, the group's National Secretary, Mr. Issaka Issifu indicated the CYA wishes to inform the general public and their zealous rank and file that their anticipated peaceful demonstration slated for Friday, January 19, 2018 to petition President Akufo-Addo to pass Right to Information Bill will come off as scheduled.

"In pursuance of our Constitutional rights, we wish to lay emphasizes on the fact that this exercise is aimed for peace and any action contrary to ensuring peace and harmony before, during and after the existence would greatly be regretted", he assured.

He also called on the security agencies to provide massive security protection for them.

Below is the full statement

Press Release

COALITION YOUTH ACTIVIS (CYA)

The functional executives of Coalition Youth Activist wishes to inform the general public and our zealous rank and file that our anticipated peaceful demonstration slated for friday 19th January 2018 to petition the president Akuffo Addo to PASS RIGHT TO INFORMATION BILL will come off as scheduled.

We are all expected to gather at the National thearter Accra by 8:30 am, and take off at exactly 9:00 am. We will follow the rout through ridge hospital sankara and flaggstaff house where we will present our grievances to the president.

Dress code for the demonstration is Red.

The Police have been contacted and they have assured us of maximum security.

In pursuance of our Constitutional rights, we wish to lay emphasizes on the fact that this exercise is aimed for peace and any action contrary to ensuring peace and harmony before, during and after the exercise would greatly be regretted.

For this reasons, mechanism for ensuring peace throughout the exercise have been put in place, participants are encouraged to followed this safety measures throughout the entire exercise to avoid becoming a public charge.

Ghana being a beacon of democracy in sub-Sahara Africa can truly be reflected when marginalized minority group like us are offered uninterrupted space for our voice to be heard. With that, we are calling on the government of Ghana, various democratic bodies, the Ministry of Interior, the office of the IGP and the entire Ghana Police Service to offer us the free space and the needed security to safeguard our protection against external forces while we embark on our anti-violence demonstration. We are for peace and we meant peace.

Failure to guarantee our safety, would be tantamount to exhibiting incompetence in the country.

Come in your numbers on the friday 19th of January 2018 as we demonstrate to show the world that we are citizens and not spectators.

...Signed...

Issaka Issifu

(National secretary Coalition Youth Activist(CYA)

Source: Daniel Kaku