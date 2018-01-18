Ada Oil Spillage Causes Pollution Of The Sea

The state of the sea after the pollution

THE SEA of Ayigboe, a fishing community in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region, was reportedly polluted with suspected oil spillage on Tuesday.

The community members, who are said to be living in fear over the occurrence, said they saw a container on the sea suspected to be containing the oil.

According to them, they later noticed that the water's colour had changed to supposed dirty oil amidst unpleasant odour in the area.

The spillage is said to be spreading from coast to coast.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, officials of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) were moving to the scene to assess the situation.