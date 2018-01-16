Gender Minister Worries Over Abuse Of Ghanaian Migrants In Gulf States

Otiko Djaba, Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba has expressed her disapproval about the constant abuse and victimization of Ghanaian female migrants seeking greener pastures in the Gulf States.

There have been several reports of human rights violations, torture, enslavement and sexual abuses against Ghanaians, particularly, female domestic workers in the Gulf States. The unsuspecting females who travel to the Gulf States for greener pastures are mostly abused violently as house helps whiles others are being forced into prostitution.

The Government of Ghana in 2017 placed a temporary ban on recruitment of workers to the Gulf countries after a hype in reported cases of abuse against migrant workers.

Addressing Beauticians and Hairdressers at the 8th Annual Salon Academy of the National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers in Accra Monday, January 15, 2018, Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba lamented on the rate at which young people migrate to the Gulf States in search for non-existing jobs.

The Gender Minister, however seized the opportunity to encourage the youth to take vocational and technical training seriously in order to become employable. She also urged them to take advantage of the initiatives of Nana Akufo-Addo’s government such as the free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs and the friendly business environment for better living conditions.

"This Government is disturbed by the increasing reports on Ghanaian women migrants being abused in the Gulf States and other countries. On this backdrop, I would like to encourage you to take this training seriously and equip yourself with the needed skills to become gainfully employed. We urge you to link up with the One District One Factory and start to manufacture shampoo, hair creams, attachments and accessories. We are on the brink of creating a new Ghana and the Chief architect, our President Nana Addo is creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship, and business to grow” Ms Djaba stressed.

According to her, the theme for this year’s annual salon academy “Creating the Best Learning Environment in all Training Centres” is in line with Government’s policy of prioritizing Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to build the capacity of the young men and women and to provide them with employment skills and jobs.

“We need to have a level playing field for women. This will remove the barriers of discrimination and inequalities in the society,” she said.

Hon. Otiko Afisah added that, the young and energetic groups who are supposed to shape Ghana’s future with entrepreneurial skills, civil leadership, public and private sector business, need to be empowered to acquaint themselves with contemporary leadership and innovative ideas to push Ghana to the next level of industrialized and economic independence Ghana 60 years on”.

She however called on all and sundry to voice out and speak out against all forms of violence, child trafficking, child marriage, female genital, mutilation, defilement and rape in their various communities and regions.