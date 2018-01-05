At the rise and set of the sun A gloomy day beckons for the men in black like withered flowers, cops die each day
To Our Fallen Hereos
At the rise and set of the sun
A gloomy day beckons for the men in black like withered flowers, cops die each day
Yes! As quick as time they die.
Through the beatings ane lynching
And the pooh-pooh sounding of guns
Brutalities are suffered from the masses likes of Kporyi and the other comrades
These and many loathsomeness suffered they
And of the guns went into their early grave.
Painfully we die at the silent sound of the gun
Painfully we die in the glorious broad day lights
Slain we are by iron-hearted men we pledged our lives to protect
Leaving our families to bath in perpetual rivers of poverty.
But when that hour arrives with a cruel glee,
Hearts shall sing your diligent services to our motherland
For you our fallen heroes remembered shall we
In remembrance of a job well done!
Rest in peace, you our saluted heroes!
By: Felix Kwaku-Dua