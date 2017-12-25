President Nana Addo Lauds Operation Vanguard

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended operation vanguard taskforce for the hard work done in the fight against illegal mining (galamsey) in the Country.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces said, the activity of the taskforce had begun to have a great impact in the country and therefore had no doubt that galamsey would stop.

He made these comments when he interacted with personnel of the taskforce during an inspection of a proposed facility for a teachers' training college at Afosu, in the New Abirem district of the Eastern region on Thursday, December 21.

President Akuffo-Addo was thankful to the troops for supporting him to undertake such an exercise in the quest to curb the galamsey menace.

'Today, I came here to thank you people, who are willing and capable to help me with this exercise, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.'

He asked the personnel not to be discouraged by the comments some people were making 'Please, do not let any of that to demoralise you, don't let any of that get to you,' the most important thing is our country and future, just remember that what you are doing is about Ghana, not about yourself and it's not about me but about Ghana and the future.

He however, urged the troops to continue to exhibit professionalism and tenacity of purpose in the discharge of their duties.

President Akuffo-Addo revealed that Ghana was the first country in the continent to take up such an initiative to curb illegal mining and promised the personnel that he would do whatever he could to support the operation with logistics to enable the taskforce achieve its set obligations and goals.

The facility, which also houses the operation vanguard personnel in the Eastern Region was built by Newmont Mining Company for the Abirem North district.

Present at the gathering, were some Ministers of State, Members of Parliament from the Eastern region, District Chief Executives, Chiefs and people of the New Abirem District.

GNA

By Gifty Amofa, GNA