This Blog Commiserates With The Late Mr. Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong's Family, Friends And Colleagues On Their Sudden Loss

The many tributes paid to the Multimedia Group's Asempa FM's brilliant young broadcaster, Mr. Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, clearly show the impact his work had on Ghanaian society.

Like other award-winning Ghanaian journalists, who focus on it, his anti-corruption work served Mother Ghana well - and ought to be seen as a major part of his professional legacy.

Although I did not know him personally, as someone old enough to be his father, I find his sudden death particularly disconcerting - as is always the case for most senior citizens: when brilliant young people with their whole lives in front of them die in such tragic circumstances.

And the circumstances of his death as reported in the media - a sudden rise in his blood sugar level - if true, are truly tragic - and in a sense raises fundamental issues about how modernity affects the dietary habits and lifestyles generally of our younger generations.

It also highlights the issue of just how many young professionals in our fast-paced world of today's Ghana, understand the need for regular exercise and healthy eating.

The questuon is: Just how many friends and colleagues in various workplaces across Ghana actually care sufficiently enough to regularly remind one another to take better care of themselves?

Diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, kidney and liver problems are typical examples of some of the medical conditions taking a toll on our nation's younger generations.

Sadly, many of them are risking their lives unnecessarily, on a daily basis, drinking all manner of dubious alcholic beverages such as the so-called bitters, and regularly eating expensive but health-damaging fast foods.

And, worst of all, are the young ladies taking all manner of pills to either bleach themselves or supposedly have "tighter" female sexual organs. Incredible.

Perhaps, as media colleagues of his, the best way of honouring the late Mr. Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong's memory, would be to resolve to take an abiding interest in each other's well-being and try to do what we can to help those of our colleagues whom we sense somehow need helping.

Finally, one commiserates with Mr. Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong's young nuclear family (his young wife whom he apparently married in July 2016 and daughter who is said to be only six months old); his in-laws; extended family members; and his Multimedia colleagues, on their sudden loss of a loved one. May his soul rest in peace.