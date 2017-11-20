AUCC Students To Win Awards At The 2017 UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards

Over ten (10) students from the African University College of Communications (AUCC) have received nominations in various categories for the Ghana Tertiary Awards 2017. Sponsored by the Universal Merchant Bank, the annual event seeks to award students with exceptional leadership skills from all tertiary institutions including universities, polytechnics, professional institutions and vocational institutions across the country. It also seeks to identify and reward individual achievements in the areas of education, social change, entertainment, sports among others.

Ranked as centre of excellence in media and communication studies by UNESCO, AUCC has seen improvement in the number of students nominated this year.

The Communications Officer of AUCC, Mr. Benjamin Osei Boateng said “our students receiving nominations is as a result of our resolve as a higher level of education to groom and nurture students to be more competitive not only in academia but also industry”.

Some of the categories AUCC students received nominations include the Most Influential Student Female Radio Presenter, Most Influential Student Blogger/ Writer/Author, Most Influential Student Poet/Spoken Word Artiste, and the Most Influential Student in Music.

Responding to the issues on the voting process, the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards Ambassador, Michael T. Kumordzi explained that every category has a unique code. “One has to type the Category Code (with space), nominee’s name and text it to the short code 1736 across all networks. The name of the nominee can be either the first, last, full name or even Stage Name” he added. Voting officially started on Friday, September 15, 2017 and is expected to end on Friday, November 24, 2017, after which persons with the highest number of votes will be declared winners.

Below is a list of AUCC students who have received nominations this year:

*Most Influential Student Poet/Spoken Word Artiste (Code MSP)

Acheampong Boateng Charles (ChasBoat)

Acquaye Listowel (Chosen Yesuba)

*Most Influential Student Female Radio Presenter (Code MRF)

Gyamera - Tawiah Caroline (Sweet Melodies FM 94.3)

*Most Influential Student Blogger/ Writer/Author (Code MBA)

Jerry Wonder

Acquaye Listowell (Chosen Yesuba)

Hammond Lawrence Joseph (Jolah)

Kumi Gabriela

*Most Influential Student Male Model (Code MIN)

Africanus-Codjoe Ishmael

*Most Influential Student in Sports (Code MPP)

Essoun Kow Andrews (Andy Pounds)

*Most Influential Student Female Model (Code MIF)

Adjartey Larkuor

Kumi Gabriella

*Most Influential Student Film/Video Editor/Director (Code MED)

Africanus-Codjoe Ishmael

*Most Influential Student in Music (Code MIM)

Acquaye Listowell (Chosen Yesuba)

Adams Marcus Robert (Robby Adams)

*Most Influential Student Entrepreneur (Code MSE)

Adjartey Larkuor

Hammond Lawrence Joseph (Jolah)

*Most Influential Event of the Year (Code MTY)

“LETS CLIMB ABURI”, FocusGhonline initiative

*Most Influential Student Foundation (Code MFF)

2112 Charity Foundation (Jolah)

*Most Influential Student Female Mc (Code MMC)

Gyamera - Tawiah Caroline

The UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2017 comes off on Friday, November 24, 2017 at the National Theatre, Accra at 8 p.m. It is estimated that Youth Web Ghana, Organizers of the Ghana Tertiary Awards has a market jurisdiction of over 380,000 students across Ghana.