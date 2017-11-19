KABA's Death, A Big Blow----GJA

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says the nation has been "a big blow" with the demise of popular Asempa FM broadcaster, Kwadwo Asare Baffuor Acheampong (KABA).

A statement issued Sunday and signed by GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, said the Association is "utterly shocked" to hear the sudden death of the host of popular afternoon political talk show Ekosi Sen on Asempa 94.7 FM.

"Indeed, the death of KABA is a big blow to the Multimedia Group, the GJA and Ghana as a whole. It is in such sense of irredeemable loss that the GJA expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, especially his wife, Valentina Ofori Afriyie and little daughter, Nana Yaa, as well as the entire Multimedia family."

The Association acknowledged KABA's contribution towards the development of the nation through his radio programme, Ekosii Sen , which is widely listened to, both home and abroad.

"There is no doubt that KABA has paid his dues to journalism in Ghana and served his country so well. The GJA believes his death is only divine. And so in this grieving moment, and in utmost solemnity and sobriety, the GJA calls on all friends, families and loved ones to reflect on the good works of KABA in order to take a cue from them, rather than allow the pain of loss to overwhelm their thoughts and utterances."

The statement further pledged the Association's support to the organization of the funeral of KABA in order to give him a befitting burial.

KABA was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been rushed after he suddenly fell sick early Saturday, November 18.

He was 37 years old.

A book of condolence has been opened at the Front Desk of the Radio building of The Multimedia Group at Kokomemle, in memory of the late KABA.

Management of the country’s media giant have also announced, a service in memory of the talented presenter will be held at the forecourt of the Radio building, which houses Joy FM, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.

Staff, as well as loved ones of the talented broadcaster, are expected to be seated by 5.30am and the dress code is black.

