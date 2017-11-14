Quiz Competition Held For Schools In Prestea Huni/Valley

The Centre for National Culture (CNC) has organised a maiden quiz competition for Senior High Schools in the Prestea Huni/Valley constituency to improve upon the standard of education in the district.

Students from Prestea Senior Secondary Technical School, Huni/Valley Senior High School and Saint Augustine's Senior High School in Bogoso participated in the competition.

The quiz was centred on Ghana's history, science, mathematics and sports.

At the end of the three rounds, Huni/Valley Senior High School emerged the overall winner of the inter-school quiz competition with 64 points.

Prestea Senior Secondary Technical School followed with 59 points and Bogoso Saint Augustine's Senior High School placed third with 57 points.

The winner received a cash prize, desktop computer and set of books, while the rest received a desktop computer each and sets of books.

The CNC officer for the Assembly, Mrs Eunice Afua Tamakloe, said his office initiated the idea of having a quiz competition in 2013 but due to lack of sponsorship, the event did not materialise earlier.

She expressed gratitude to Rocksure International, AEL Ghana and the district assembly for helping her office make this programme a reality.

Mrs Tamakloe emphasised that " If our culture is the totality of the way of life evolved by our people, then the time has come for our students, especially not only to acquire knowledge from the classrooms but also have first-hand insight into the social, cultural, political, economic, aesthetic, religious and scientific life of our people".

The CNC officer said it was against this background that the quiz competition was held to highlight on general knowledge in all spheres of their life.

Mrs Tamakloe announced that next year a debate would be held for SHS in the district to enhance their public speaking skills and build up their confidence level wherever they find themselves.

She therefore appealed to individuals and other corporate institutions to support them financially.

The District Chief Executive, Mr. Mozart Kwaku Owuh pledged to provide all the necessary logistics needed by teachers and students to raise the level of education.

He said the quiz competition would be made an annual event and the assembly would introduce it at the Junior High Schools within the district.

Mr Owuh encouraged the teachers to start preparing the students at the SHS level to enable them represent the district both at the regional and national levels in the science and maths quiz.

Mr Solomon Nkrumah, a teacher from Huni/Valley SHS told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that his school achieved this great success through hard work.