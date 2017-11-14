Police Investigates Murder At Kasoa Guest House

The deceased

A lady believed to be in her early 30s has been killed in a hotel at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, according to residents, was stabbed in the chest by her assailants in the guest house (name withheld for now) Sunday evening.

Residents of the area who heard the lady shout for help, said the killers bolted immediately the victim started shouting.

It is yet to be established whether the said killers were assassins or were there to steal.

A resident who gave his name as Clement Akolo, said he heard the victim screaming that fateful night for help but by the time they got to the scene, the attackers had fled.

He could however, not tell if the lady was a worker of the facility or a client.

“Around 9pm, last Sunday, I was in the house with my family when all of a sudden, we heard a distress shout for help coming from the hotel,” he indicated.

He said together with his brother and some other residents, they all rushed to the premises of the guest house and spotted the victim lying in a pool of blood helpless.

The victim had a deep cut in the chest but was still alive.

She was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic for health care but was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctors on duty.

A report was lodged with the Kasoa police for investigation.

Another resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this paper that the said guest house is a very quiet place and mostly patronized by foreigners.

She said some of the clients of the facility bring their ladies for short-time services and so when they heard the noise coming from there, they thought it could be some lovers fighting.

“But the screaming was intense and so some of the residents rushed to the place only to find the lady lying helpless with blood oozing from under her breast.

“Some of my neigbours claim they saw the attackers escape when they got to the scene; and I believe they would give the identities of the killers to the police to get them arrested,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, the Kasoa District Police Commander, has confirmed that a report of the murder was lodged at the station but investigations were ongoing to get the perpetrators arrested.

( [email protected] )

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey