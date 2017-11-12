Scientist Unveiled New 'Deiga' Of Peki

The Peki Traditional Area in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has unveiled Mr David Kwaku Bansah as the new "Deiga" of the Peki State.

Mr Bansah, a Scientist with the Atomic Energy Commission was enstooled as Deiga Kwadzo-Dei XII, Paramount of the area.

His enstoolment followed the demise of his predecessor in 2009.

At a colourful outdooring ceremony witnessed by hundreds of people and heavily guarded by traditional warriors at Blengo- Peki, Deiga Kwadzo-Dei XII exchanged vows with the sub chiefs and swore oaths to the people.

Togbe Ampem-Dai Tsokanu II, Senior Mankrado said the event "signifies the singular endorsement by all of the chiefs and indicative of our wholesome resolve to at all times, rally strongly behind you."

Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, the Adontehene said the area had been through challenging times and asked the people to consider the occasion " a wake up call" for unity towards winning the "development war."

Deiga Kwadzo-Dei thanked the people for the support and efforts at maintaining peace, and called on them to renew their commitments to the rapid development of the area.

"Today, I pledge my commitment to you, I expect you all to reciprocate this gesture so that together we can take Peki to greater heights. With discipline and determination, we can do it", he said.

Deiga Kwadzo-Dei promised to support government's developmental agenda and said he would revive communal contributions to development.

He lamented the falling standards in education in the area and said it had left many youth unskilled and unemployed adding 'We are appealing to government to consider expanding the infrastructure of the second cycle institutions in the Traditional Area to accommodate our numerous students, and we are ready to partner government in the establishment of a technical and vocational institute to train our youth", Deiga Kwadzo-Dei stated.

He pledged to help settle land disputes in the Traditional Area towards securing its boundaries and appealed to natives in the diaspora to contribute towards Peki's development.

GNA

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA