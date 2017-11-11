NGO NBMBAA Seeking Investment Opportunities

The MBA team with the former Mayor.

Executive members of the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), a non‐profit organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of African Americans, have paid a visit to Ghana to explore investment opportunities.

The visit was facilitated by former Mayor of Accra, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuijie and the Jospong Group of Company.

It was to help members of the NBMBAA to partner foreign and local investors in Ghana to create jobs in the country.

The team toured some facilities in Accra to have first-hand information on investment avenues through which they can support the country.

Dr. Jesse Tyson, President and CEO of NBMBAA, who led the delegation on the four-day visit, said the team would invest in areas such as water, infrastructure, technology and sanitation.

Interacting with the media, Dr. Tyson said the team was looking for opportunities to empower the youth through innovative youth empowerment seminars.

“We do not have a fixed budget as we are still looking at the prospects, so we will discuss the findings with the team and when we return next year with a bigger delegation we can have a clearer focus,” he said.

The former Mayor, who is now the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South Constituency, was optimistic about the visit, indicating that the response had been positive.

“We took them first to see the Greater Accra Regional Minister and then factories in Accra and Tema. They have seen a lot for themselves and they will now decide with their members how best to approach this,” he said.

Mr Vanderpuijie further noted that the team will hold meetings with the private sector and high-level government officials to explore investment opportunities in Ghana and the United States of America, with trade and education as key sectors for consideration.

Earlier, the former Mayor marketed the country's investments potentials at a conference facilitated by NBMBAA in Philadelphia, US.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri