Mankessim Traders Confident Pre Holiday Events Would Boost Sales
Traders in Mankessim in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region have expressed hope and optimism about increased sales returns during this yuletide.
According to them, last year's sales dipped due to the political tension and uncertainties that enveloped the nation before, during and after the election.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday, the traders said sales had started peaking and they expected a tremendous rise as compared to last year.
Madam Comfort Dadzie, a dealer in second-hand clothes at the Central Market confirmed that regardless of the marginal changes in price over the last 12 months, it had not drastically affected sales but had started showing signs of peaking.
She, however, praised the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reducing and abolishing some taxes that has drastically reduced the cost and time involved in clearing goods at the ports.
Another trader, who sells alcoholic drinks and beverages, Ernestina Ayisah, noted that sales had been better compared to the same time last year but appealed to prospective buyers to desist from buying from the road sides instead of the main market to avoid being swindled.
She said since celebration of the Yuletide goes with merry making she was waiting for her highest sales his particular Christmas.
Matilda Amoanda, who also deals in African prints and shoes, told the GNA that sales were encouraging, but was expecting nothing more because of her remote location and insanitary conditions at the market.
Madam Cecilia Akua Nti-Mintah, a shop attendant of cosmetics and wig shop, said sales was normal but expected it to rise significantly as the Christmas festivities drew closer.
In anticipation of that, her shop will soon be stocked to enable her ripe the full benefits of the season.
Interestingly, some farmers who had converged to sell their livestock prayed the government to increase import duties on poultry products for Ghanaians to depend on home bred poultry.
A boutique owner who gave his name as "the dealer" told GNA that sales were not encouraging and customers had complained bitterly about increasing economic hardship.
He complained that sales for the last 10 months of 2017 had been slow and believed the yuletide would be the same because the current economy showed little sign of improvement.
By Isaac Arkoh, GNA