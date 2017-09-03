TOP STORIES
Alhaji Short Wishes Muslims Happy EID-UL-ADHA
I wish to extend my warmest felicitation to Muslims in Ghana and across the world on the occasion of Eid-Ul- Adha.
Eid-ul-Adha which is the feast of Sacrifice is a special occasion for Muslims in the country and across the globe. The event reminds us of the inclination of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his only son (Ishmael) to Allah; and it also marks the end of Hajj–the annual pilgrimage.
I wish to further commend all Muslims for their selflessness and commitment towards unity and peaceful co-existence among all faiths in the country as Eid-Ul-Adha spreads the message of brotherhood and togetherness.
During this sanctified occasion, I entreat all Muslims in across the country to please pray for the prosperity of our great nation; and to re-dedicate ourselves to the virtues and ideals of peace, love, honesty, justice, equity, piety, humility and service to mankind.
May Allah bless you and bring happiness to your Life. Baraka Da Salah!!! Eid Mubarak!!!
SIGNED
PRINCE ANUWAR-SADAT AMADU
(General Secretary)
National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS)
(0500240009)
For: ALHAJI ABUBAKARI ABDUL-RAHMAN (ALHAJI SHORT)
Upper West Regional Chairman & National Chairman Hopeful
