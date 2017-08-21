modernghana logo

Two run into trouble over illicit tobacco trade

GNA
9 minutes ago | Social News

Kumasi, Aug 21, GNA - A student of the Kumasi Technical University and one other person have run into trouble with the law for trading in smuggled tobacco.

Abdul Rahman Karikari (the student) and Ali Halidu were caught with 305 cartons of Gold Seal, London King Size, Classic, Business Royal, London White, Pall Mall and Bond cigarette.

They were on Monday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court for possessing and engaging in illicit tobacco trading.

The pair pleaded not guilty and each was admitted to a GH¢20,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The court, presided over by Mr. Ekow Mensah, additionally ordered that they reported to the police every Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okyere Darko said they were arrested on July 22.

This, he said, was based upon police intelligence, adding that, the two were seized at Mayanka in Kumasi.

The cartons of un-custom cigarette did not carry any health warning by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA). GNA

By Boakye-Baafi, GNA

