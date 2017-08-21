TOP STORIES
Pupils of Pabieman awarded scholarships
Accra, Aug. 21, GNA - The Okasa Heyeli Association and Image Care, both Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), have awarded scholarship to 10 pupils at Pabieman, near Kofi Kwei in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region for exemplary performance.
The children were awarded after a Bible quiz, which saw the best three receiving scholarship up to the university level.
The two organisations also offered free health screening for 120 people on hepatitis 'B', blood pressure, malaria, hypertension, diabetes and tuberculosis among other diseases and gave them medication.
Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, during the presentation of the scholarship, called on parents and guardians to invest in the education of their children.
She said the Government's mandate, was to pave the way for educational accessibility and other obligations that would inure to the wellbeing of the people.
She urged parents of the awardees to save the money, which they would have used to pay for their fees, to provide the essential needs of their children rather than buying expensive clothing for social activities.
Mrs Sackey advised the children, especially the girls, to take their school lessons seriously and avoid early sex, which could ruin their future.
Apostle Mrs Helena Sarpei-Nunoo, the President and Founder, Image Care, urged the public not to take their health for granted and go for screening for early detection of diseases.
She said the two NGOs were collaborating to woo Ga-Dangme groups abroad to help bring development to Ga rural and create jobs for the people.
Apostle Sarpei-Nunoo, also the Founder of Glory Gate of Zion Church, said they were networking with the groups, whose members normally returned during the Homowo Festival, to invest in the development of tourists' sites in the Region to create wealth for the communities.
Professor Nii Odartei Mills, the President of the Okasa Heyeli Association, said plans were far advanced for the establishment of a radio station at Pabieman to propagate issues of the communities.
The NGO, he said, had programmes and packages to support teaching and learning to improve the education in the area.
Nii Pabie I, the Chief of Pabieman, expressed gratitude to the NGOs for their support and assured them of his readiness to collaborate with them to bring development to the area.
GNA
