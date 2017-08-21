TOP STORIES
We Can’t Afford To See Our Girls Stop School Again—GES Director
Mrs. Catherine Nutsugah-Mikado, the Director of the Girls’ Education Unit (GEU) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged education officers to intensify their stakeholder partnership and coordination to support girls’ education in Ghana.
Speaking at the opening of a three-day capacity-building workshop for thirty Girls’ Education officers from thirty districts acrossthe country,Mrs. Nutsugah-Mikado said the time had come for stakeholders to be massively engaged to promote girls’ education in the country.
“There is the need for us to intensify our lobbying and coordination activities with stakeholders and organisations for them to give us more support in tackling cases like child marriages, teenage pregnancy and child abuse that prevent girls from accessing education”, she urged.
Dr. Robert Asomadu-Kyereme, the main resource person at the workshop, appealed to the participants to write good proposals and to strengthen their lobbying and coordination skills for enhanced performance of the child.
“As a girls’ education officer, the welfare and the performance of girls is your concern; you should help the girls to enroll at school and to study hard for good performance. And to be able to do this, you ought to be proactive and professional in your duties at all times”, he said.
Mr. Prosper Kwasi Nyavor, a National Education Programmes Officer at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the organisation which sponsored the workshop, said his outfit would continue to partner with education authorities and other stakeholders so as to support girls’ education in the country.
The Ghana Health Service reported that over 10,000 cases of teenage pregnancy occurred in Ghana in 2015.
The Writer Is An Educationist And A Public Relations Officer At The Headquarters Of The Ghana Education Service In Accra
