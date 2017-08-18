TOP STORIES
President’s “Tortoise” Style Approach To Corruption Fight Worrying—CSO
It appears the goodwill enjoyed by President Nana Akufo-Addo is gradually fading, as Civil Society Groups in the country have called into question his desire to fight corruption.
Prior to being elected president in 2016, the president, then in opposition, touted his anti-corruption credentials and promised to address it when elected into office. He even promised to appoint Special Prosecutor to deal with corruption related matters.
The bill was however withdrawn after some clauses were allegedly smuggled into the bill by unknown persons. It is yet to be brought before parliament for deliberations.
In a meeting with the president on Wednesday afternoon, a delegation of the CSO’s expressed frustration at the “tortoise” approach to fighting corruption.
Professor Emmanuel Gyimah-Boadu of the Centre for Democratic Development who spoke on behalf of the group did not hide his frustration, as he told the president “there is a considerable public frustration” at the posture he has adopted to addressing the canker.
He said the president has a responsibility of redeeming his image before the people of Ghana because time is running out for him.
The government has come under enormous pressure for its poor handling of the l contaminated fuel saga at the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST), and there are fears nothing will be done to punish those culpable.
Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative Linda Ofori Kwafo out of frustration questioned the president’s commitment to fighting corruption, contrary to his bold campaign statements.
“Most Ghanaians are not very much impressed with the way and manner these matters are being addressed. The swiftness I think we are not seeing it at all and we are not very happy with the manner in which government is approaching the anti-corruption fight,” she said.
