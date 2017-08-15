TOP STORIES
Animals even offer their breasts to nurse their young, but our politicians have become to us like a lion or a tiger who has got an antelope.No compassion.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3786
|4.3830
|Euro
|5.1608
|5.1643
|Pound Sterling
|5.6856
|5.6931
|Swiss Franc
|4.5142
|4.5165
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4513
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3291
|Australian Dollar
|3.4438
|3.4511
Fate of workers of UT & Capital Bank [Infograph]
At least about fifty percent of the workers of UT and Capital bank will be laid off following the acquisition of the banks by GCB.
Citi Business News has also learnt that GCB will not be compensating any of the workers that will be laid off.
The infograph below provides further details of what will the fate of the workers of the collapsed banks will be.
Business & Finance