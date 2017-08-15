modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Fate of workers of UT & Capital Bank [Infograph]

CitiFMonline
1 hour ago | Business & Finance

At least about fifty percent of the workers of UT and Capital bank will be laid off following the acquisition of the banks by GCB.

Citi Business News has also learnt that GCB will not be compensating any of the workers that will be laid off.

The infograph below provides further details of what will the fate of the workers of the collapsed banks will be.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

GSE Halts Trading On UT Bank’s shares

6 hours ago

Mahama gov’t didn’t lose $3bn to dumsor – John Jinapor

7 hours ago

quot-img-1Animals even offer their breasts to nurse their young, but our politicians have become to us like a lion or a tiger who has got an antelope.No compassion.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37864.3830
Euro5.16085.1643
Pound Sterling5.68565.6931
Swiss Franc4.51424.5165
Canadian Dollar3.45133.4531
S/African Rand0.32880.3291
Australian Dollar3.44383.4511
body-container-line