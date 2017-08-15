TOP STORIES
Second Deputy Speaker Advocates For E-Parliament At Commonwealth Speakers’ Conference In Abuja
The Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Hon. Alban S. K. Bagbin, has underscored the need for Parliaments across Africa to adopt and integrate ICT tools in the day-to-day running of Parliamentary business.
He made the call during the 16th Conference of Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding officers recently held in Abuja, Nigeria where he represented the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Professor Mike Ocquaye.
The conference whose aim was to, among other things, create a platform for participants to deliberate on key issues on democracy and development on the continent saw Hon. Bagbin moving a motion on the topic “The Presiding officer and the challenges of managing e-Parliament - the experience of Ghana.”
Sharing the experiences of Ghana with his colleague Parliamentarians, the Rt. Hon. 2nd Deputy Speaker presented a contextual setting within which Parliament operates. He gave a picture of the natural setting of the environment under which Parliament functions, underscored the primacy and authority of the Speaker/Presiding Officer and emphasized the urgent need for African Parliaments to adopt, adapt and implement e-Parliament as a quantum leap towards paperless Parliaments in the continent.
Hon Bagbin recalled the positive impact ICT has made on various aspects of the Ghanaian society in general and on Parliamentary business in particular.He underlined the remarkable effects of ICT on governance saying "the impacts of ICT on good governance has been very tremendous.
New technology has assisted our democracy to respond to higher standards of probity, accountability, transparency, and participatory governance."“The need for the deployment of e-Parliament across the various democracies on the continent cannot, thus, be overemphasized”, he added.
Also arguing for the authority of the Speaker/Presiding Officer, Hon. Bagbin stated that "the institution of Parliament is conceived as the natural setting for confronting ideas and the conflictual expression of parties.
It is a setting of uniting and opposing persons of equal status fortified by they being democratically elected but with varied and various experiences,professions and educational levels.
In such a situation an authority that ensures cohesion and smooth conduct of business is imperative and unique. That authority is the Speaker/Presiding Officer."
The motion was seconded by Hon. Thandi Modise Chairperson of the National Councils of the Republic of South Africa.
Hon. Bagbin’s educative and comprehensive presentation received a standing ovation from participants from Commonwealth Parliaments in the Africa Region and other observers.
