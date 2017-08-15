TOP STORIES
Basics On Social Democray Vol.2 Launched
Freidrich Ebert Stiftung a canter known for political ideologies, has launched its edition of Basic on social democracy’’ with focus on Africa democracy and development.
The book seeks to analyses the form of government that best suits nation states in Africa and many other countries around the world.
The book which comes in handy, explains the values of Democracy and discusses the role of the state in as social democratic system and answers questions on what social democracy is, what it does for the people, and how to allow people to be part of national development.
It explains the nature and depth of political and economic relationships that were built out of the colonial experience and persistence of traditional systems of governance that existed before the imposition of colonial rule.
The Director of Research for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) reviewing the book said, the values and principles of social democracy guided the NDC when it was in government.
He said, the NDC encourage free market operations within the confines of national economic sovereignty and equal opportunity.
He added that the practise of social democracy will promote growth through facilitating access to means of production, land reforms, implementing policies of financial mediation to assist the poor and disadvantaged.
He called on politicians in Africa to research on the most appropriate system of government that will enhance African’s development based on their peculiar historical experiences and on their social structure.
The Country Director for Freidrich Ebert Stiftung Mr. Fritz Kopsieker reiterated that, social democracy provides value base and the conceptual framework to build prosperous and just society adding that, it was enough to make economic success the sole determinant for human and social interaction.
He said, the book seeks to bridge the knowledge gap between social democracy and democratic socialism, which has been interchanged by many people.
The book was launched by Alhaji Huudu Yahaya , the formal National Vice Chairman of the NDC and it is authored by Dr.William Ahadzie.
In attendance at launching ceremony are some officials from the National Democratic Congress and other political party members across the country.
