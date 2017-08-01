TOP STORIES
Relief items for Tamale flood victims arrive, ready for distribution
Four trucks carrying various relief items have arrived at Tamale in the Northern Region, Myjoyonline.com has gathered.
The items which include mattresses, bags of rice and maize are expected to be distributed to victims of last Tuesday’s rainstorm in Tamale and its environs.
Regional National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Alhaji Abdalah Hindu told Joy News’ Northern Regional Correspondent, Martina Bugri four more trucks are on their way from Accra.
The Regional NADMO boss made this disclosure when he took delivery of 20 bags of Aduanehene Jasmin rice and 10 bags of maize from Wienco Ghana for the flood victims.
Many residents totaling 3,000 in Sanerigu, Gushegu, Sabooba North, Nanumba, Kariga and Cheriponi were displaced following last week’s torrential rains.
The residents were left stranded with no assistance, resulting in health issues as more people defecated in the open.
But seven days after they were left to fend for themselves, the residents will have some respite as government’s assistance finally arrives.
The Regional NADMO boss said his outfit will take stock of the items received and map out the distribution modalities.
Northern Regional Coordinating Council Director, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaka said the government is committed to resolving the perennial flooding in the Region.
Wienco Representative, Dominic Duku told the media the relief items formed part of their contribution to improving the situation of victims.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers
General News