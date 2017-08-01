TOP STORIES
MTN Commissions Street Academy New Block
MTN Ghana Foundation has officially handed the new multi-purpose classroom block to management of Street Academy after the old structure was demolished to pave way for the construction as part of their 21 days of Y’ello Care.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Corporate Service Executive, Mrs. Cynthia Lumor said for 21 days in June, staff volunteers from MTN Ghana visited various communities investing in education through the provision of learning materials, digitising teaching and learning as well as the provision of a school structure.
She noted that for the fifth consecutive year, MTN employees united under the theme “Investing in Education for All,” identified projects aimed at brightening the lives of their stakeholders in the country.
Mrs. Lumor indicated that MTN Ghana staff volunteers defied all odds to reconstruct and equip the Street Academy School with a new multi-purpose classroom block.
She added that in partnership with British Council, they provided five deprived institutions with online supplementary reading materials to aid teaching and learning.
According to her, they donated over 5000 books ranging from story books to dictionaries, science, maths, social studies and English text books to about 16 basic schools in Ghana.
“Volunteers also organised reading clinics and helped the pupils to read and answer questions on the books read. Empowered teachers in special schools by creating a resource center with teaching aids. Volunteers also donated computers and MiFi to nine schools and helped to network and connect some of the institutions on the internet,” she stated.
Mrs. Cynthia Lumor emphasised that through this edition of 21 days of Y’ello Care, MTN staff volunteers have impacted over 6000 pupils in about 30 schools across Ghana.
She urged the management of the School to take care of the facility and items donated so they may be preserved for those that come after them.
Nii Ataa Lartey, the Founder and Headmaster of the School expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the greater show of support towards the construction of a new school block.
He assured the staff of MTN of his hardwork to ensure that the facility is used to the full benefit of the children in the community.
